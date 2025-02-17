Chouhan to launch National Geospatial Knowledge-based land survey of urban habitations at Raisen

Union Minister of Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey of Urban Habitations (NAKSHA) in 152 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across 26 states and 3 Union Territories (UTs) at Raisen, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development has initiated this pilot programme.

The occasion will be marked by flying of drones, launch of Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) booklet, Video and flyer on NAKSHA programme, flagging of WDC Yatra, screening of WDC video and playing of Watershed Anthem.

The NAKSHA programme aims to create and update land records in urban areas to ensure accurate and reliable documentation of land ownership. This initiative will empower citizens, improve ease of living, enhance urban planning, and reduce land-related disputes. The IT-based system for property record administration will foster transparency, efficiency and support sustainable development.

The Survey of India is the technical partner for NAKSHA programme which is responsible for conducting aerial surveys and providing orthorectified imagery, through third party vendors, to state and Union Territory governments. The end-to-end web-GIS platform will be developed by the Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation (MPSEDC) and storage facilities will be provided by the National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI).

States and Union Territory governments are scheduled to conduct field surveys and ground truthing using the orthorectified imagery, ultimately leading to the final publication of urban and semi-urban land records.

The NAKSHA pilot programme is expected to cost approximately Rs 194 crore, fully funded by the Government of India.