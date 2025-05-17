Chouhan sanctions 3.76 lakh more houses under PMAY-G for Assam

Union Minister for Agriculture, Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday attended the virtual Griha Pravesh ceremony of 55,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) in Guwahati.

On this occasion, Chouhan announced the sanctioning of 3.76 lakh more houses under PMAY-G for Assam for the current financial year.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing rural infrastructure and improving the quality of life for marginalised and underprivileged communities.

He praised Assam’s remarkable achievement of completing 20 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G). As part of the event, PMAY-G beneficiaries who have successfully completed and moved into their new homes were felicitated by the Union Minister.

In a landmark step towards empowerment of rural women, Chouhan also launched the Lakhimi Mistri – a Women Mason initiative under PMAY-G, aimed at equipping women with essential masonry skills to enhance employment opportunities. To commemorate the launch, safety kits were distributed to five women who will be trained under the Lakhimi Mistri initiative.

On this occasion, the Union Minister virtually inaugurated 21 Knowledge Centres across Assam under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF). These Centres have been established with the objective of strengthening rural agricultural infrastructure and empowering farmers with timely access to resources and information.

Chouhan lauded the efforts of the Assam government and congratulated Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for his leadership in ensuring effective implementation of rural housing and development initiatives.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the event, expressed gratitude to the Union Government and reiterated Assam’s commitment to empowering farmers, women, and rural communities through sustainable growth in agriculture and rural livelihoods.