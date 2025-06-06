Chouhan calls for humility, discipline, empathy in civil servants

Urging civil servants to internalize values of humility, discipline and empathy, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday that they must ensure that governance is participatory, compassionate and reaches every citizen.

The minister, while addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 22nd Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP) at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), in Mussoorie, extolled the dedication of civil servants to the constitutional ideals of service and development.

He, according to a release, remarked that the service was ‘a lifelong commitment to serve the country and its people.’

Quoting the essence of ‘Desh ke liye aur desh ki janta ke liye,’ the minister urged officers to internalize values of humility, discipline and empathy.

On the occasion, he further reflected on Maharshi Aurobindo’s vision of dynamic action, encouraging the officers to pursue transformation not through authority, but through awakening.

The Union minister also reinforced the constitutional ethos embedded in ‘Amar rahen wo moolya’ and reaffirmed the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ as the country’s global vision of unity and shared responsibility.

Highlighting India’s agricultural strength, Chouhan also noted that the future of national development lies in rural prosperity.

He also spoke of the importance of empowering women through landmark initiatives such as ‘Ladli Laxmi’ and ‘Ladli Behna’, affirming that “true development is incomplete without the dignity, participation, and empowerment of women.”

The MCTP, a four-week programme, which commenced on 12th May 2025, saw the participation of over 84 IAS officers representing 16 State and Union Territory cadres.

It was designed to equip mid-career officers with strategic leadership capabilities, deepen their understanding of governance complexities and enhance their ability to effect systemic transformation, the press note said.

The Phase III MCTP is a mid-career training programme for officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with nine to fourteen years of service experience.