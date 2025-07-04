Chouhan announces Rs 150-crore green plant centre to boost Kashmir’s apple industry

In a significant move to revitalise Kashmir’s apple industry, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced the establishment of a Rs 150-crore Green Plant Centre in the Valley. The state-of-the-art facility is aimed at improving the quality of apple cultivation and making India self-reliant in apple production.

The minister highlighted the government of India’s commitment to protecting farmers’ interests under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the sixth convocation of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST-K) in Srinagar, Chouhan hailed Kashmir as “a land blessed with apple abundance” but stressed the need for high-quality planting material to boost productivity and unlock the region’s full export potential.

“This initiative will not only enhance the yield and quality of apples grown in Kashmir but also ensure that India reduces its dependence on imported planting material,” he said, adding that the Green Plant Centre would play a pivotal role in modernising horticulture practices in the region.

Jammu & Kashmir’s fruits, flowers, and vegetables are exceptional in taste and colour, he said, and reiterated his vision to make J&K a global horticulture hub.

He added that the Holistic Agricultural Development Program (HADP) is being implemented successfully in the region. Discussions were held on providing ‘Clean Plants’ under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH). Currently, farmers often import planting material from outside the state, which may carry viruses or bacteria. To address this, a decision has been made to establish a Clean Plant Center in J&K with a budget of ₹150 crore.

He noted that in 5,000 hectares of apple orchards, per-hectare yield has increased from 10 tonnes to 60 tonnes, a six-fold rise. “I want to see Kashmiri apples exported globally so that India doesn’t need to import apples anymore,” he said.

Chouhan conferred degrees upon the agriculture graduates. Lieutenant Governor and Chancellor of the University Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister and Pro-Chancellor of SKUAST-K Omar Abdullah, along with vice chancellors, professors, senior officials, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

He praised SKUAST-K’s accomplishments and expressed the confidence that it would soon become the top-ranking state university. He noted that the university hosts students not just from Jammu & Kashmir, but from 30 Indian states and Union Territories, as well as from abroad, making it a nationally and internationally recognised institution.

Speaking to the graduates, he said, “Convocation does not mean the end of learning; it marks the beginning of new knowledge. The lessons you’ve learned in your classrooms and labs must now be shared with society.” He emphasised the irreplaceable value of agriculture, stating that “without farming, neither Jammu & Kashmir, nor the country, nor the world can function. Agricultural produce cannot be made in factories.” He added, “Agriculture remains the backbone of the Indian economy and the primary livelihood for over half the population.”

He called for more innovation in agriculture, urging students to launch startups and develop advanced technologies in the sector.

Chouhan also spoke about the six-point agricultural strategy outlined by PM Narendra Modi, which includes: Increasing production, reducing cost of cultivation, ensuring fair prices, providing proper compensation for losses, diversifying agriculture and promoting natural farming while preserving land for future generations.