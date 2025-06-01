Chirag Paswan likely to contest assembly elections; LJP (R) to project him as pan-Bihar leader

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan will contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The party will field him from an unreserved constituency to prove his pan-Bihar popularity among voters of all religions and castes, said his brother-in-law and LJP leader Arun Bharti in Patna on Sunday.

Bharti said that the party executive committee recently passed a resolution urging Chirag Paswan to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. The party workers have also urged him to contest from an unreserved constituency.

The Jamui MP and the LJP(R) state in-charge said, “Chirag Paswan is not a representative of a particular community. He is the hope of the people of Bihar. If he agrees to our request, it will give a new direction to the politics of social justice.”

He expressed hope that Chirag Paswan might announce his move at the party’s ‘Nav Sankalp Sabha’ in Ara in the state’s Bhojpur district on 8 June. This, he said, would put an end to months of speculation regarding the Union Minister’s plan to become active in state politics.

Chirag Paswan has frequently expressed his desire to play an active role in Bihar politics despite the fact that he has been elected to the Lok Sabha for a third straight term.

During his recent Patna visit, he met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. After the meeting, he said that Nitish Kumar’s guidance and affection have further strengthened his aspiration to make Bihar a self-reliant state.

Arun Bharti said, “The party chief has always maintained that unlike his father Ram Vilas Paswan, his politics is rooted in Bihar. This gives us confidence that he will accept the party’s demand.”

Ram Vilas Paswan was one of the tallest leaders to emerge from the Dalit community in Bihar. However, he remained active in national politics for over four decades.

Welcoming the move, Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor said Chirag Paswan does not do politics of caste or religion and that it would be good for Bihar if he becomes active in state politics.