Chirag Paswan launches website, mobile app for World Food India 2024

Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, and his Minister of State, Ravneet Singh, launched the website and mobile application for World Food India 2024 on Wednesday. This was a precursor to the third edition of World Food India.

Paswan, during his keynote address, highlighted the vital role of the food processing sector in reducing agricultural wastage, promoting value addition, ensuring food security, and strengthening the supply chain from farm to fork.

The Government of India through its whole-of-government approach has placed a great emphasis on the holistic development of the value chain across the food & allied sectors and is working towards the goal of Atma Nirbhar and Viksit Bharat, he said.

Minster Paswan added that the Ministry has been implementing flagship schemes Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY), Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLIS), and Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) to support and sustain the growth of this sector.

He mentioned that the Ministry is organizing, World Food India − the nation’s largest food event, to foster collaboration and partnerships among global and Indian food sector stakeholders from 19th to 22nd September 2024.

Additionally, this year, to give impetus to the growing startup ecosystem and foster innovation, the Ministry is launching the 2nd edition of the Startup Grand Challenge in collaboration with Startup India.

Minister of State, Ravneet Singh, emphasized the transformative potential of India’s food-processing sector.

He highlighted that advancements in food-processing technologies could convert agricultural wealth into a robust economic force.

The MoS mentioned the government’s proactive stance in promoting investments through various reforms, leveraging India’s expansive market and dynamic young workforce.

He underscored the importance of the upcoming mega event, pointing out that it would bring together stakeholders from all facets of the food industry. This includes manufacturers, producers, investors, policymakers, and global organizations, all set to exchange ideas, explore opportunities, and contribute to the sector’s overall development.

Singh stressed that this unique gathering aims to foster collaboration and innovation, urging everyone to support the Ministry’s efforts in maintaining the momentum of growth. Through collective action and shared vision, the event aspires to drive significant advancements and strengthen India’s position in the global food ecosystem.

World Food India 2023 was a resounding success witnessing 1,208 exhibitors, 715 international buyers from 90 countries, 24 states, and 75,000 attendees.

The mega event also featured over 16,000 B2B/B2G meetings, roundtable discussions, 47 thematic sessions, MoU signing, exhibitions, a start-up grand challenge, and more, showcasing India’s prowess in the food processing and allied sector on the global platform.