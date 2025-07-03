Chirag Paswan calls Jitan Ram Manjhi a ‘father figure’, dismisses rift rumours

Amid the talk of political rift with Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan has initiated a reconciliation referring to Manjhi as a father figure and emphasising that he considers him a mentor.

Manjhi was reportedly miffed at Chirag Paswan holding a political rally in Arrah on 8 June. The HAM leader took it as an intrusion of another Dalit leader in his stronghold — the Shahabad-Magadh region. There are a total of 11 assembly seats in the Magadh-Shahabad region reserved for Scheduled Castes.

Speaking to media persons in Patna on Thursday, Chirag said even strong criticism from elders should be seen as a form of blessing. He asserted that the Opposition’s attempts to exploit Manjhi’s statements to create divisions within the NDA are futile.

Chirag explained: “I consider Manjhi ji a father figure. His age and experience are far greater than mine. I’ve always relied on his guidance, and I continue to do so. Even in Parliament, I seek his counsel to correct any errors I might make. I hold his words in high regard. A rift between us due to his advice is inconceivable.”

Commenting on the INDIA bloc’s opposition to the Election Commission’s ongoing voter list revision in Bihar, he said it has given the Opposition a convenient excuse for their defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The LJP (R) president also criticised Bihar’s Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, claiming that if he had allied with the NDA in the 2020 state elections, the RJD wouldn’t have won so many seats. “If our alliance had been intact during the 2020 elections, as it is now, the RJD wouldn’t have cracked double digits. Their victories were limited to areas where the LJP (R) had fielded candidates, causing an NDA vote split. The situation is reversed today. The NDA is united.”