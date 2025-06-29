Chirag Paswan calls for strong NDA win in Bihar, accuses Opposition of spreading lies

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) President Chirag Paswan told the people of Bihar that the Constitution and reservations are safe as long as he’s around. He said that the people who only care about their families are scared of him.

Addressing a massive gathering during the Bahujan Bhim Sankalp Sammelan in Nalanda on Sunday, the Union minister accused the INDIA bloc of using the Constitution to spread misinformation during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but said that the public ultimately supported PM Modi. He warned that the same strategy is being employed again as assembly elections are due in Bihar.

He called for a robust NDA victory in Bihar’s upcoming assembly elections, confident that voters will reject Opposition’s ‘falsehoods’. “It was rumoured in 2024 that a third term for Narendra Modi would lead to the abolition of the Indian Constitution. To counter this, I’d like to remind everyone of the constitutional crisis of 1975. Which government was in power then? Who imposed the Emergency? Who undermined the Constitution at that time,” he asked.

Going after Rahul Gandhi, Chiraq said while he talks about the Constitution, his grandmother Indira Gandhi killed it by imposing the Emergency. “When will Rahul apologise, he asked.

Chirag Paswan also slammed RJD President Lalu Yadav, pointing out that Jayaprakash Narayan’s ‘Sampurna Kranti’ (Total Revolution) movement was meant to get rid of Congress. He criticised Lalu for now siding with the same Congress that had, in Paswan’s view, dishonoured JP.