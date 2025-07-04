China provided all possible support to Pakistan during Op Sindoor: Deputy Chief of Army Staff

Advertisement

”We had one border and two adversaries, actually three. Pakistan was in the front. China was providing all possible support. Around 81 per cent of the military hardware of Pakistan is Chinese. China was able to test its weapons against other weapons, so it’s like a live lab available to them. Turkey also played an important role in providing the type of support it did.”

He added that when DGMO-level talks were on, Pakistan had the live updates of important vectors, from China and stressed that ”We need a robust air defence system.”

Lt Gen Rahul R Singh said there are a few lessons from Operation Sindoor, and the strategic messaging by leadership was unambiguous.

”There is no scope of absorbing the pain the way we did a few years ago. The planning and selection of targets was based on a lot of data that was collected using technology and human intelligence. So a total of 21 targets were identified, out of which nine targets we thought would be prudent to engage. It was only the final day or the final hour that the decision was taken that these nine targets would be engaged,” he shared.

He noted that ”a considered decision was taken that it will be a tri-services approach to send the right message that we indeed are an integrated force.”

”An important consideration was that we should always be at the top of the escalation ladder. When we reach a military objective, we should try and put a stop to it,” he added.

He stressed that war is easy to initiate, but it’s very difficult to control. ”So I would say that was a very masterly stroke that was played to stop the war at an appropriate time,” he added.

Briefing the FICCI & business communities, he said India’s immediate need of Robust Air defence systems and technological advancements manufacturing boost in the country, so that next time they are well prepared.