An upset China today strongly opposed the Indian government’s decision to ban 118 more Chinese apps, including PUBG, accusing New Delhi of violating WTO norms.

“We are seriously concerned and firmly oppose the Indian government’s decision to prohibit mobile apps with Chinese background with the excuse of national security. We urge the Indian government to rectify the discriminatory practices violating WTO rules, and provide an open, fair and impartial business environment for all market players from various countries, including China,” Chinese Embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said.

She said the Chinese government has always required Chinese overseas companies to abide by international rules and operate in compliance with laws and regulations.

The relevant practices by the Indian government not only harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese investors and service providers, but also those of Indian consumers and the investment environment.

“Suppression, selfseclusion and restrictions cannot benefit one country’s development. The right way is to integrate into global cooperation by being fair and transparent,” she added.

The spokesperson said China and India were the opportunities of development for each other rather than strategic threats.

“We hope India will work with China to maintain the hard-won cooperation and return to the right path of win-win cooperation.”