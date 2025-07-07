China lodges protest with India for extending b’day greetings to Dalai Lama

China on Monday said it has lodged “representations” (protest) with India over Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders congratulating the 14th Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday.

”The Indian side should fully recognize the highly sensitive nature of Xizang (Tibet)-related issues, recognize the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama, adhere to its commitments on Xizang-related matters, be prudent in its words and deeds, and stop using Xizang-related issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a media briefing in Beijing.

She said China has already lodged representations with India regarding this matter.

In a post on X, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong wrote, “It has been noted that some Indian officials recently made some remarks regarding the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama.”

The Chinese envoy said Beijing “opposes any attempts by overseas organizations or individuals to interfere in or dictate the reincarnation process.”

Responding to a question on reports that China closely assisted Pakistan at the expense of India in the recent conflict between the two South Asian nations, the Chinese spokesperson said China-Pakistan relations are not directed at any third party, and that Beijing encourages both India and Pakistan to resolve differences through dialogue and consultations and jointly uphold regional peace and stability.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Defence Ministry dismissed reports about Beijing’s effort to dent the appeal of French-made Rafale jets, which were used by India in the conflict against Pakistan, as “pure groundless rumors and slander”.

The ministry said China has consistently maintained a prudent and responsible approach to military exports, playing a constructive role in regional and global peace and stability.

China said it develops defence equipment to ensure its security, not to become an “arms dealer,” nor to elevate itself by belittling others. ”In contrast, some Western politicians and media outlets insist on interpreting everything through a lens of confrontation. This arrogance, projecting their own mind-set onto others, ultimately reveals their own insecurity,” it added.