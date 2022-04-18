China builds 3 mobile towers close to Indian territory in Ladakh

After completing the bridge over the Pangong lake, China has installed three mobile towers near its Hot Spring very close to the Indian territory in Ladakh. This has been tweeted by Konchak Stanzin, councilor (Chushul) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), along with a picture of the newly erected mobile towers by China.

“Isn’t it a concern? We don’t even have 4G facilities in human habitation villages. 11 villages in my constituency have no 4G facilities” he tweeted.

While residents of remote villages of Ladakh are crying for 4G internet connectivity, China is doing rapid infrastructure development on its side of the border, Konchak said on Monday.

Lt. Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur has from time to time also asked the centre to improve internet connectivity in Ladakh.

Konchak has been raising issues and problems faced by residents of border areas of Ladakh. He recently posted pictures of a village that has been established by China near the Indian border.

Stanzin said the towers could be used to observe the Indian territory and communicate border issues.

Urging the government to equally counter China’s move in terms of development, Konchak claimed that maximum border villages in Ladakh do not have 4G internet service. “In my Chushul constituency, out of 12, eleven villages do not have 4G internet facility. We are lagging in the communication facility. We only have one mobile tower whereas on Chinese side, they have nine towers,” he said.

In a letter submitted to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Konchak recently demanded 4G mobile towers for nine border villages to improve connectivity in the region, saying that China, Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh are far better than India in terms of communication facilities in their border villages.

Demand for providing dependable internet service had recently come also from Mukleb, Yurgo, Phobrang, Lukung, Maan, Nyoma, Nidar, Mudh and Tsaga villages.