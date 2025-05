China, the ‘Iron Brother’ of Pakistan, on Thursday called on both India and Pakistan to accord priority to peace and stability in the wake of the ongoing military tension between the two South Asian neighbours.

”China opposes all forms of terrorism and calls on both India and Pakistan to prioritise peace and stability,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a media briefing in Beijing.

Advertisement

His brief remarks are significant because China has always openly come out in support of Pakistan whenever Islamabad is involved in a confrontation with India.

Advertisement