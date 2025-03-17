China appreciates PM’s remarks on Sino-Indian ties

China on Monday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ”positive remarks” on Sino-Indian ties.

”In recent months, both sides have earnestly implemented the important consensus reached by their leaders, strengthened exchanges and practical cooperation at various levels, and achieved a series of positive outcomes,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a media briefing in Beijing.

In a conversation with US-based podcaster Lex Fridman, PM Modi spoke about efforts being made to ensure that differences between the two countries do not escalate into conflicts and that dialogue remains key to the diplomatic approach.

PM Modi emphasised that cooperation between India and China is essential for global stability and prosperity, advocating for healthy competition rather than conflict.

“Dialogue is the key to building a stable and cooperative relationship that benefits both nations”, he said.

“We appreciate Prime Minister Modi’s recent positive remarks on China-India relations. Last October, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi met successfully in Kazan and provided strategic guidance for improving and developing China-India relations,” said Ning.

