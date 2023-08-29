China a habitual offender: Kharge

Reacting to the “standard map” released by Beijing, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said Indian territories, including Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin, were an indistinguishable and inalienable part of India and no arbitrarily invented Chinese map could change that.

”China is a habitual offender when it comes to renaming and redrawing maps of territories belonging to other countries. The Indian National Congress takes strong objection to any such illegal representation or renaming of India’s territories,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

”We want a peaceful coexistence with our neighbours, including China and want peace and tranquillity at the LAC. It is, however, painful to note that China’s deception and belligerence continues, post Galwan, in the wake of PM Modi giving them a free pass, by saying”no one entered our territory” after 20 of our brave soldiers were martyred,” Kharge added.

He said that the status quo ante before May 2020 should be of utmost importance, and the Modi Government must not budge from anything less than the restoration of the same. ”We hope that the G-20 Summit in India, will be another opportunity for us to expose the issue of China’s transgressions into Indian territory at the global stage,” he added.

Kharge said the Modi Government must ensure that the illegal Chinese occupation of 2000 square kilometres of Indian territory along the LAC must end.