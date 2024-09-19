Child raped in MP school

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teacher inside a reputed private school in Bhopal.

Hundreds of irate people, including the victim’s family and ABVP activists, on Thursday held a massive protest and gherao of the Radcliffe School, where the incident occurred.

Officials said that the Radcliffe School has been sealed. The school’s registration and affiliation is also likely to be cancelled.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Home Minister Dr Mohan Yadav took cognisance of the case and said that strict action would be taken against the accused. Dr Yadav said he has directed Chief Secretary Veera Rana to consult the MP High Court Chief Justice so that the case can be heard in a fast track court.

According to the police, the child’s mother had noticed some blood and bruises on her private parts two days ago. When she told the school management, they reportedly ignored the matter.

Subsequently, the mother approached the police. When the police counselled the child, she narrated her ordeal.

She initially told police that ‘Daddy Uncle’ had touched her wrongly. Later the child said that she was raped too.

Police found that ‘Daddy Uncle’ is how the school kids called the school’s computer teacher, Qasim Rehan (35).

According to Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra, the accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including Sections 65(2) and 64 and Sections of the POCSO Act.

The Commissioner has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by ACP (Women Safety) Nidhi Saxena to investigate the case.

Police officials said further investigations are on in the matter.

MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari accused CM Dr Yadav and the BJP state government of failing in ensuring the safety of women and girls.

Patwari said he has requested a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu, who is currently in Madhya Pradesh on a visit, to apprise her about the high number of crimes against women and girls in the state.