Chief of Defence Staff emphasises the importance of reliable AI in military operations

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan has emphasised the urgent need for reliable Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern warfare, highlighting its potential to transform military operations.

Gen Chauhan was speaking at the launch of the Evaluating Trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (ETAI) Framework and Guidelines for the Armed Forces.

He noted that recent global conflicts illustrate AI’s pivotal role in warfare, underscoring the necessity for these systems to function as intended while also resisting adversarial attacks.

Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Chairman of DRDO, echoed similar sentiments when they said that reliability and robustness are now essential to avoid mission failures and unintended consequences. He stressed that AI applications must be reliable, robust, transparent, and safe to ensure the success of future military operations.

The Ministry of Defence highlighted that the ETAI Framework and Guidelines are crucial for integrating Trustworthy AI into critical defence operations. General Chauhan congratulated the Scientific Analysis Group for developing the framework and praised their contributions to enhancing AI trustworthiness in defence.

The ETAI Framework is built on five key principles: Reliability and Robustness, Safety and Security, Transparency, Fairness, and Privacy. It outlines comprehensive criteria for evaluating trustworthy AI. Accompanying the framework, the ETAI Guidelines offer specific measures to be applied throughout the AI development process, providing developers and evaluators with a structured approach to building and assessing Trustworthy AI.