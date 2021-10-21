Chief Minister Shri Chouhan announces 8% increase in Dearness Allowance

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the employees of my state are Karmayogis in a true sense. The service rendered by the employees during the Corona period is certainly commendable. In the last one and a half years, the state had to face two horrific waves of Corona. Due to this, on the one hand, the expenditure of the government increased, while on the other hand there was a huge decrease in the revenue income. That is why the government had postponed for some time the increment given to the employees in those difficult times. Now we have decided to increase the dearness allowance and give increment.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the dearness allowance of all government staff of the state would be increased by 8 percent. The increased dearness allowance to government staff will be added to the salary of October 2021 to be paid in November 2021. With this, now the total dearness allowance to the officers and employees of the state will increase from 12 percent to 20 percent. Due to the financial condition of the state getting greatly affected during the Corona era, the increments to government staff in July 2020 and January 2021 were also postponed. The state government has now decided that 50 percent of the pending increment will be given along with the salary of October 2021, to be paid in November 2021.

The remaining 50 percent of the pending increment will be given along with the salary for February 2022 to be paid in March 2022. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said this while discussing with the media at the state hangar in Bhopal.