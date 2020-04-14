Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the Centre saying that the poor have been “left to fend for themselves” during the period, which is 40 days in total.

He said the country understands the compulsion for extending the lockdown and even supports it but the “advice to the Government by top economists” on economic relief for the poor “has fallen on deaf ears”.

In another tweet, Chidambaram said there is money and food, but the “government will not release either money or food.”

The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 14, 2020

The 21-day day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, has already pushed lakhs of people across the country into poverty and hunger. The lockdown came nearly two months after India reported its first COVID-19 case and almost three months after the virus emerged in China’s Wuhan.

Today, at 10 am, PM Modi in his fourth address to the nation on Coronavirus, announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He, however, said that certain areas may be given a conditional reprieve from April 20 if they show improvement in containing the outbreak.

The Congress was quick to criticise PM Modi saying his speech on lockdown extension was without guidelines.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi making a Shakespearean reference to the PM’s address, said that it was “like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark”.

Amazing #PM address. Exhortation, rhetoric, inspiration…..yet hollow on specifics! No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither 4poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. #Lockdown is good bt cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue? — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 14, 2020

Kerala leader Shashi Tharoor, meanwhile, supported the announcement of lockdown extension saying that the “gains being made can’t be discarded”. He, however, pointed out that the PM should also have announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet.

I support the announcement by @PMOIndia @narendraModi of #Lockdown extension. Can't discard the gains being made. But he should have also announced serious relief for those who cannot make ends meet. MNREGA payments, JanDhan accounts, GST dues to states,&aid to sweeten the pill. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 14, 2020

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 10,000 with 339 deaths, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. 31 people have died and 1,211 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours alone.

The World Health Organization had on Monday said that the COVID-19 infection is ten times more deadly than swine flu.