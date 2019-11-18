Congress leader P Chidambaram asked his party to “lead the Opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy,” by the BJP led Centre during the ongoing winter session of the parliament.

Chidambaram is in Tihar jail currently as on Wednesday, a special CBI court in Delhi had extended the judicial custody of former finance minister in the INX Media money laundering case till November 27 and the the Delhi High Court on Friday rejected his bail plea which is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

His family Tweeted on his behalf. He said, “When Parliament opens today, @INCIndia must lead the Opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy. Which aspect of the economy is doing well? Not one.”

The veteran Congress leader began his tirade against the government on the current economic slump. He tweeted, “Last year, data on employment was suppressed. Now, data on consumption is being suppressed. This is the right to information practiced by the Government.”

He is active on Twitter and keeps posting his opinions through his family. Earlier in another Tweet he said, “Why does the Government fear that I will rise in my seat in Parliament and speak? Why does the Government fear that I will write every week and expose the utter mismanagement of the economy?”

The winter session of parliament starting today will be held till December 13. Among the other issue the Opposition is going to question the BJP government on the current situation in Kashmir and detention of the politicians there, the economic slowdown, the agrarian crisis, sale of Air India and BPCL and job losses and the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and NRC.