Chhattisgarh: Two ITBP personnel martyred, 2 police officers injured in Maoist IED blast

Two ITBP personnel were martyred, and two Chhattisgarh police officers were severely injured in an IED blast allegedly planted by Maoists in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday. The explosion occurred in the forested area near Kodlier village. The incident took place around 12 pm when a joint force of ITBP, BSF, and DRG personnel was conducting a search operation from Orchha, Mohandi, and Irkabatti towards Dhurbeda.

Advertisement As the team advanced, an IED detonated, resulting in the tragic deaths of two ITBP personnel: Amar Pawar, 36, from Satara, Maharashtra (ITBP 53rd Battalion), and K. Rajesh, 36, from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh (ITBP 53rd Battalion). The injured personnel were promptly airlifted for urgent medical attention. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai offered his heartfelt condolences, stating, “The IED blast near Kodlier village in Narayanpur has claimed the lives of two brave ITBP personnel. The sorrowful news of two police officers being injured has also been reported. I pray for the peace of the departed souls, strength for their grieving families, and a swift recovery for the injured officers.” The Narayanpur IED blast follows a significant encounter on October 3 in Thulthuli village, located on the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, where security forces neutralized 38 Naxalites.

Authorities have confirmed the identities of the insurgents, who had a collective bounty of Rs 2.62 crore. The deceased Naxalites were linked to over 250 criminal cases, underscoring the scale of the ongoing conflict.