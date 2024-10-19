Chhattisgarh: Two ITBP personnel martyred, 2 police officers injured in Maoist IED blast

Two innocent lives lost to IED blast in Chhattisgarh
The incident that unfolded on the somber Saturday was reported on Sunday with the discovery of their bodies.
The incident took place around 12 pm when a joint force of ITBP, BSF, and DRG personnel was conducting a search operation from Orchha, Mohandi, and Irkabatti towards Dhurbeda.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai offered his heartfelt condolences, stating, “The IED blast near Kodlier village in Narayanpur has claimed the lives of two brave ITBP personnel. The sorrowful news of two police officers being injured has also been reported. I pray for the peace of the departed souls, strength for their grieving families, and a swift recovery for the injured officers.”
The Narayanpur IED blast follows a significant encounter on October 3 in Thulthuli village, located on the border of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts, where security forces neutralized 38 Naxalites.
