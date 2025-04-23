Chhattisgarh takes giant leap towards becoming nation’s textile hub with CMAI partnership

Chhattisgarh has embarked on an ambitious journey to establish itself as India’s premier textile and apparel manufacturing destination, with the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) at the FAB Show 2025 in Mumbai today.

The agreement, witnessed by industry leaders and policymakers, paves the way for setting up a state-of-the-art Textile and Apparel Facilitation Centre in Raipur, marking a significant milestone in the state’s industrial development roadmap.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who led the high-level delegation, made an impassioned appeal to textile entrepreneurs, showcasing Chhattisgarh’s unique advantages as an investment destination. “This partnership with CMAI will be transformative for our state’s economy,” CM Sai declared, emphasizing how the initiative would create a comprehensive ecosystem spanning the entire textile value chain.

Advertisement

The announcement comes alongside another major development, the recent central government approval for establishing a National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus in Nava Raipur with an investment of ₹271 crore, which will serve as a hub for design innovation and technical excellence in textiles.

The chief minister highlighted Chhattisgarh’s rich textile heritage, particularly the prized kosa silk from Bastar and Surguja, which holds immense potential for global branding. “With institutions like NIFT and CMAI’s support, we’re poised to take our traditional textiles to international markets while building modern manufacturing capabilities,” he explained.

This dual focus on preserving heritage and embracing technology forms the cornerstone of the state’s textile vision.

Chhattisgarh’s revamped industrial policy offers unprecedented incentives that set it apart from other states. CM Sai detailed how the government has implemented over 350 reforms to create what he termed “speed of doing business” rather than just ease of doing business. The policy includes groundbreaking provisions like 252% capital reimbursement for investments exceeding ₹100 crore that generate employment for 1,000 local residents, a first in India’s textile sector. Special packages for units establishing operations in tribal areas and tailored support for MSMEs demonstrate the government’s commitment to inclusive industrial growth.

The state’s strategic advantages make a compelling case for textile investors. With abundant water resources, uninterrupted power supply, and a central geographical location, Chhattisgarh offers significant logistical benefits. Major infrastructure projects like the ₹48,000 crore railway modernization program and the upcoming Raipur-Visakhapatnam Expressway will further enhance connectivity to domestic and international markets. Upgraded cargo facilities at Raipur Airport add to the state’s transportation strengths.

Human resource development forms another critical pillar of Chhattisgarh’s textile strategy. The presence of premier institutions like IIT, IIM, and soon NIFT, along with upgraded ITIs offering specialized textile courses, ensures availability of skilled professionals. During his visit to the Chhattisgarh pavilion at the Fab Show, CM Sai examined how traditional crafts could be integrated with contemporary manufacturing processes, reflecting the government’s vision of creating a unique textile ecosystem that blends heritage with modernity.

The high-powered delegation, including Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain and Principal Secretary Subodh Singh among other senior officials, underscored the administration’s seriousness about this sectoral transformation. As Chhattisgarh positions itself at the forefront of India’s textile revolution, the stage is set for significant investments that promise to generate thousands of jobs while putting the state on the global textile map. With its innovative policies, infrastructure advantages, and rich textile legacy, Chhattisgarh is weaving a new narrative in industrial development, one that could serve as a model for other states to emulate.