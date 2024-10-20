Chhattisgarh: PM virtually inaugurates Maa Mahamaya airport

Spanning 365 acres and built at a cost of Rs 80 crore, the Maa Mahamaya Airport has been upgraded to handle commercial flights, accommodating 72-seater aircraft. The terminal building is designed to manage up to 5 lakh passengers annually, enhancing regional mobility and economic opportunities. This airport, classified under the three-commercial Visual Flight Rules category, is expected to boost connectivity for the tribal-dominated Surguja region.

At the inauguration, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the transformative impact of the airport, stating, “Our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ushering in a new era of development for the tribal community of Surguja. Today’s inauguration is a long-awaited moment for the people who have yearned for their region to be connected with the rest of the country through air travel.”

He further highlighted the prime minister’s vision to connect remote areas through aviation services, bringing development to communities that have historically been underserved. The new airport will link Surguja to other major regions of Chhattisgarh, including Bastar, Raipur, and Bilaspur, significantly boosting economic and tourism prospects in the state.

Governor Ramen Deka, present at the event, lauded the opening of the airport as a historic development for Surguja. He remarked, “With Maa Mahamaya Airport now operational, we are opening new avenues for growth. This facility will provide better connectivity for residents and businesses alike, transforming Surguja into a more accessible and economically viable region.”