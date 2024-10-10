Chhattisgarh mourns Ratan Tata’s demise

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his sorrow over the demise of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata.

In a heartfelt statement, he remarked, “Ratan Tata will forever live in our memories.”

The news of the industrialist’s demise has sent shockwaves across the nation, with prominent figures from around the world paying tribute.

Chief Minister Sai, along with his cabinet colleagues and Chhattisgarh BJP President Kiran Singh Deo, conveyed their condolences.

On social media, the Chief Minister posted, “The news of the demise of Ratan Tata, the illustrious industrialist and recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, is profoundly saddening. He elevated India’s industrial sector to the highest levels and made significant contributions to the fields of education, healthcare, sanitation, and welfare. His simplicity, moral leadership, and philanthropic spirit set an exemplary standard. He will always remain in our hearts.”

He further stated, “His death is an irreplaceable loss for India and the industrial world. The extraordinary work he undertook for positive societal change will continue to inspire us all. I pray to God for peace for the departed soul and strength for his bereaved family and admirers.”

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao also expressed his grief, stating, “India has lost a great son in Ratan Tata. The tragic news is deeply distressing, and the nation has lost a ‘priceless gem.’ Ratan Tata’s contribution to India’s industrial progress and social development remains unparalleled. Through his philanthropic work, particularly through Tata Trusts, he earned immense respect across all sections of society.”

Home Minister Vijay Sharma echoed similar sentiments, describing the news as “deeply painful and distressing.” He highlighted Tata’s simplicity, leadership, and vision, calling them an inspiration for all.

Kiran Singh Deo, President of the BJP in Chhattisgarh, stated, “Today, the nation has lost a great industrialist and an inspirational figure. The demise of the esteemed Ratan Tata is an irreparable loss to the entire nation.”

The leaders also extended prayers for strength to the bereaved family and supporters, mourning the loss of a towering figure in India’s industrial and social landscape.