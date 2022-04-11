Chhattisgarh inaugurates revamped temple in Lord Rama tourism circuit

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday inaugurated the revamped Shivrinarayan temple as part of the state government’s ambitious Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit.

The government spent crores on the project to save the memories of Lord Rama’s exile. After Chandkhuri villages, the development work in Shivrinarayan has been completed.

“The aim of Ram Van Gaman’s tourism circuit is to preserve the memories linked to Lord Ram’s stay in the state during his exile from Ayodhya. When it comes to places of religious significance, Chhattisgarh has a long list to offer to tourists. Lord Rama resides in the heart of the people of Chhattisgarh,” said Baghel during the concluding ceremony of the three-day event.

Under this, nine tourist sites selected in the first phase, are being renovated one by one. Along with the attractive landscaping of all these spots, facilities are being developed for the comfort and entertainment of tourists.

Costing Rs 139 crore, this circuit expands across the sites said to be visited by Lord Rama during his exile, from Koriya district of North Chhattisgarh to Sukma district of south Chhattisgarh.

Baghel had begun the construction of this circuit in 2019 by performing Bhoomi Pujan at Mata Kaushalya Temple in Chandkhuri.

With this ambitious scheme of the Chhattisgarh government, the future generation and foreign tourists will get the opportunity to get acquainted with its Sanatan culture.

Lord Rama has a huge impact on the culture and tradition of Chhattisgarh. He is not only a faith but also a way of life and an ideal system here, he said.

Chandkhuri in Arang, located just 27 km from Raipur, is considered to be the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya and the maternal grandmother of Lord Rama.

During his exile, Rama, while travelling from Ayodhya to Prayagraj, reached Dakshin Kosal i.e. Bharatpur in the Koriya district, crossed Mawai River, and entered Dandakaranya.

He then rested at Sitamarhi-Harchuka, a natural cave temple built on the banks of River Mavai.