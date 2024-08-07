Chhattisgarh: Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve gets cabinet nod

The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has approved the establishment of the “Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve”. The decision follows the recommendations of the State Wildlife Board and the concurrence of the National Tiger Conservation Authority under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

The new tiger reserve will integrate the regions of Guru Ghasidas National Park and Tamor Pingla Sanctuary, covering an expansive area of 2,829.387 square kilometers across the districts of Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur, Koriya, Surajpur, and Balrampur. The Department of Forest and Climate Change has been authorized to proceed with the necessary formalities for its establishment.

The formation of the Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve is expected to significantly boost eco-tourism in Chhattisgarh, creating various employment opportunities for local villagers. Roles such as guides, tourist vehicle operators, and resort managers will become available, providing new sources of income for those residing in the core and buffer zones.

Additionally, the National Project Tiger Authority will allocate an extra budget to support the reserve’s operations. This funding will facilitate new livelihood development projects in the surrounding villages, further contributing to the economic upliftment of local communities.

Chhattisgarh BJP spokesperson Anurag Agrawal has hailed the decision by cabinet as a significant step towards wildlife conservation and sustainable development in the region, promising long-term ecological and economic benefits for Chhattisgarh.