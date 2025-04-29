Chhattisgarh govt announces Rs 1 lakh incentive for successful UPSC candidates

The Chhattisgarh government has announced a significant incentive of Rs 1 lakh for candidates from the state who have successfully cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains Examination.

According to an official order issued by the Urban Administration and Development Department, the financial assistance will be provided under the Mayor’s Honour Fund, operated by municipal corporations across the state. This initiative aims to both reward merit and instil a spirit of healthy competition among the youth preparing for one of the country’s most challenging and prestigious examinations.

The announcement comes in the wake of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 final results, declared on April 22, which saw five candidates from Chhattisgarh securing ranks in the national list. The successful candidates include Purva Agrawal from Raipur, who secured an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 65, Arpan Chopra from Mungeli with AIR 313, Mansi Jain from Jagdalpur with AIR 444, Keshav Garg from Ambikapur with AIR 496, and Shachi Jaiswal who earned AIR 654.

These young achievers have not only brought laurels to the state but have also emerged as role models for countless aspirants across Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, while congratulating the successful candidates, stated that the youth of Chhattisgarh are immensely talented and hardworking. He emphasised that cracking the UPSC examination requires extraordinary dedication, and the success of these candidates demonstrates that with proper guidance and encouragement, excellence is within reach.

The Chief Minister added that the Rs 1 lakh incentive is a step towards building a culture of motivation and excellence in the state. It not only recognises individual achievement but also encourages other youths to take up the UPSC challenge with renewed confidence.

He further remarked that this initiative would provide crucial financial support to candidates at a key stage in their journey while simultaneously boosting their morale. More importantly, he said, the move would contribute to developing a more conducive and aspirational ecosystem for UPSC preparation in the state, where many bright students often lack access to resources and mentorship.

Career counsellors and UPSC coaching institutions across the state have welcomed the government’s decision, calling it a forward-looking and transformative step. They believe the incentive will act as a game-changer, particularly for aspirants from rural and semi-urban areas who often face financial constraints.

The support, they said, goes beyond monetary value and offers much-needed institutional encouragement to pursue competitive examinations at the national level.