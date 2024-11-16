Chhattisgarh: Five Naxals killed, 2 security personnel injured in Abujhmarh encounter

In a fierce exchange of fire, security forces on Saturday neutralized five Naxals during an encounter in the dense forests of Abujhmarh, situated along the Kanker-Narayanpur border in Chhattisgarh.

The operation, which began earlier today, also saw two jawans sustaining injuries, though they are reported to be out of danger. They were airlifted and brought to Raipur hospital for treatment.

The Chhattisgarh Police confirmed that the encounter erupted during a search operation aimed at flushing out the left-wing extremists hiding in the area.

“So far, five bodies of Naxalites have been recovered along with a significant cache of weapons. The search operation continues, and the exchange of fire is still underway,” said IG Bastar P Sundarraj in a statement.

The injured security personnel are receiving medical attention, with arrangements made to ensure they are given the best possible care, he said.

Abujhmarh, known for its challenging terrain, has long been a hotspot for naxal activity, making counterinsurgency operations in the region particularly difficult.