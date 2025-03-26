Chhattisgarh eyes IT boom as Bengaluru tech firms pledge ₹3,700 crore

Chhattisgarh is set to emerge as the IT hub of Central India, with major Bengaluru-based technology companies expressing keen interest in expanding their operations in the state. At the Chhattisgarh Investors Connect Meet held in Bengaluru, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai engaged with top industrialists and business leaders, securing investment proposals worth ₹3,700 crore across key sectors, including IT, textiles, electronics, food processing, and green fuel.

In a major boost to Chhattisgarh’s industrial development, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NASSCOM, the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), and TiE Bangalore. The agreements aim to promote IT sector growth, foster startups, and attract investments in the semiconductor industry. Chief Minister Sai emphasised Chhattisgarh’s pro-business policies, digital-friendly governance, and streamlined investment approvals. He stated that Chhattisgarh offers immense opportunities for investors with its skilled workforce, rich resources, and strategic location, reaffirming the government’s commitment to fostering a thriving industrial ecosystem.

Advertisement

Leading companies have pledged substantial investments in Chhattisgarh across various sectors. GPSR Arya Private Limited will invest ₹1,350 crore in CBG Green Fuel, supporting India’s clean energy transition. Klene Paks has announced ₹500 crore in the textile industry, aiming to enhance local manufacturing and employment opportunities. Britannia has committed ₹200 crore to the food processing sector, benefiting farmers and small enterprises. Keynes Technology will invest ₹1,000 crore in IT/ITES, significantly strengthening Chhattisgarh’s digital economy. Additionally, Gokaldas Exports and SRV Knit Tech Pvt. Ltd. have pledged ₹100 crore each to expand textile manufacturing in the state.

Advertisement

Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, praised Chhattisgarh’s policy support, tax incentives, and infrastructure, which he said make the state an attractive destination for investments in electronics and semiconductors. During a roundtable discussion with the Chief Minister, industrialists from the textile industry, including representatives from SRV Knit Tech Pvt. Ltd., Shyam Textiles Ltd., Gokaldas Exports, and Punit Creations, expressed interest in setting up textile parks, production units, and export centres. Madan Padaki of TiE Inc. also shared insights on innovation and the startup ecosystem, emphasising Chhattisgarh’s potential in fostering entrepreneurship.

The state’s new industrial policy simplifies investment procedures through a single-window system, offering tax benefits, capital investment reimbursements ranging from 30% to 50%, and employment-linked incentives. The government has introduced special incentives for emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Green Hydrogen. Traditional industries, including Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, and Agro Processing, are also receiving policy support. Additionally, a pharmaceutical park is being developed in Nava Raipur, set to be the largest in Central India.

With a $1.6 billion investment, Raipur is rapidly transforming into Central India’s premier IT hub. The Greenfield city of Nava Raipur, with its modern infrastructure and investment-friendly environment, is attracting tech firms and startups looking for expansion opportunities. Meanwhile, Bastar and Surguja have been identified as priority industrial zones, with incentives ranging from 50% to 100%, including exemptions on iron and coal royalties. A 118-acre industrial zone near the Nagarnar Steel Plant in Bastar is under development to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Chhattisgarh’s tourism sector is also set for a major push, with improved air connectivity to key destinations such as Kotamsar Caves and Chitrakote Waterfalls, often referred to as “Asia’s Niagara Falls.” These developments are expected to attract further investments in tourism infrastructure.

The Investors Connect Meet in Bengaluru witnessed the active participation of key state officials, underscoring Chhattisgarh’s unwavering commitment to industrial expansion. Industry Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Singh, Industry Secretary Rajat Kumar, and Investment Commissioner Ritu Sain engaged with top investors, highlighting the state’s investor-friendly policies and growth potential. CSIDC Managing Director Vishwesh Kumar also attended the event, further reinforcing the government’s proactive approach in facilitating seamless business opportunities and fostering a dynamic industrial ecosystem.