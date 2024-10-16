Chhattisgarh double murder: NSUI district chief among five accused arrested

The Chhattisgarh Police have arrested five individuals, including prime suspect Kuldeep Sahu, in connection with the murder of Head Constable Talib Sheikh’s wife and daughter in Surajpur.

Among those detained is CK Choudhary, district president of the NSUI, which sparked a political controversy.

Authorities are now preparing to demolish Sahu’s lavish residence citing illegal construction. The administration has issued a notice and the police are planning to present the accused in court, seeking remand to advance the investigation.

The arrested suspects include Kuldeep Sahu (28), Aryan Vishwakarma alias Goldy (20), Phool Singh alias Rinku Singh (28), CK Choudhary (28), and Suraj Sahu (23). A day before his arrest, CK Choudhary released a video denying any link between the NSUI and Sahu, alleging that the BJP government was falsely implicating him. He vowed to oppose any criminal acts.

IG Ankit Garg informed the media that Sahu, Choudhary, and Rinku Singh had visited Sheikh’s residence, where they used a kitchen knife to commit the murders. The victims’ bodies displayed multiple stab wounds. Garg added that Suraj Sahu assisted in the accused’s escape, while Goldy was involved in an earlier confrontation, during which he threw hot oil at a constable and attempted to run over police officers with a vehicle.

On the night of October 13, the police spotted Kuldeep Sahu and his associates at an old bus stand. As Constable Ghanashyam Sonwani tried to apprehend Sahu, he retaliated by throwing hot oil on him. Head Constable Talib Sheikh, along with other officers, arrived there to pursue Sahu, who, with his accomplices, tried to run over the police before fleeing.

Upon reaching his home later that night, Sheikh discovered blood stains leading to the revelation of the brutal murder of his wife, Mehnaz, and daughter, Alia. The accused admitted that they initially targeted Sheikh but attacked his family in his absence.

Sahu managed to escape to Jharkhand but was later apprehended by a police team led by Balrampur SP Banker Vaibhav when he attempted to return to Ambikapur. He has been transported back to Surajpur under heightened security.

In response to the developments, Surajpur CMO Prabhakar Shukla issued a notice against a multi-storey residence registered under Sahu’s father, Ashok Sahu, citing illegal construction. Authorities are now preparing for demolition, having already evacuated another property belonging to the family.

SSP M R Ahire asserted that no one involved in the crime would be exempt from accountability, regardless of their status. This statement came amidst speculation of police collusion. Ahire confirmed that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated, despite no weapons being found during Sahu’s arrest.

The case has triggered a political storm with the BJP accusing Sahu of being affiliated with the NSUI and releasing a ‘Sankalp Yatra’ card displaying his association. The Congress party, however, has dismissed the card as fraudulent. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the vehicle used by Sahu bore NSUI insignia.

Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Deputy CM T S Singh Deo, and State Congress President Deepak Baij, have publicly criticised the BJP government for the state’s deteriorating law and order situation. The double murder case has heightened political tensions, with Surajpur now heavily guarded by police forces. The investigation remains active, and authorities are committed to bring all involved to justice, as the state grapples with both legal and political ramifications of this shocking crime.