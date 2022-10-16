Chhattisgarh Deputy Speaker passes away, Governor, CM condole his death

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel mourned the demise of Deputy Speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Manoj Mandavi.

58-year-old Mandavi died after a massive cardiac arrest early morning on Sunday at his ancestral place in Bhanupratapur in the Kanker district.

In her condolence message, the Governor recounted the crucial role Mandavi played in the development of the state and his region while holding several important positions in the government. She said his death is an irreparable loss to Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Assembly Speaker Dr. Charan Das Mahant, former CM Dr. Raman Singh and leader of opposition Narayan Chandel also expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of Mandavi.

“Mandavi was a senior tribal leader. His death is an irreplaceable loss to the state. He served people diligently as a Home Minister of the newly formed Chhattisgarh state”, the CM said.

He said, “Manoj Mandavi was a great tribal leader and a remarkable personality. He raised his voice for the rights of tribal people in the assembly.” He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Mandavi, a former Ajit Jogi protege and a tribal heavyweight parted ways with his mentor after Jogis floated their own political party, Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi), and remained loyal to the Congress till his last breath.