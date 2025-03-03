Chhattisgarh CM unveils ambitious Industrial Policy, attracts Rs 1.23 lakh crore in proposals

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has declared the state a “land of vast opportunities” for entrepreneurs, citing its rich natural resources, surplus power production, and investor-friendly policies as key drivers for industrial growth.

The announcement came on Sunday during a high-profile meeting with representatives from the pharmaceutical, real estate, and IT sectors at his official residence in Raipur, signaling the state’s aggressive push to position itself as a hub for innovation and economic diversification.

Highlighting the newly launched Industrial Development Policy 2024-30, CM Sai emphasised streamlined processes such as an online application system, fast-tracked approvals, and the upgraded Single Window 2.0 portal designed to eliminate bureaucratic hurdles. “Our policies are transparent, clear, and crafted to make Chhattisgarh the most investor-friendly state in India,” he said. The policy aims to attract domestic and global businesses by offering a simplified regulatory framework and robust infrastructure support.

In a significant milestone, the state has secured investment proposals worth Rs1.23 lakh crore since the policy’s implementation, with first-time interest from semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), and data center industries. “This marks Chhattisgarh’s entry into cutting-edge sectors that will define India’s industrial future,” Sai stated. Traditional sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, and real estate also saw heightened interest, with the government actively promoting robotics and renewable energy projects.

To support this growth, the government announced the development of new industrial parks equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. These parks aim to provide entrepreneurs with seamless access to resources, utilities, and logistics networks. “Our goal is to create an ecosystem where industries thrive, generating employment and fostering innovation,” said Industry Secretary Rajat Kumar.

The meeting saw participation from prominent business figures, including Gaurav Chauhan of Mankind Pharma, Vikaas Khdloya (CEO, Embassy REIT), Shradha Sharma (Founder, YourStory), and Rohit Kashyap (Founder, Maytree School of Entrepreneurship). CM Sai assured attendees of the government’s full support, stating, “We are committed to handholding investors at every step from land acquisition to operational launch.” Principal Secretary Subodh Singh added, “Chhattisgarh’s surplus power, mineral wealth, and skilled workforce give us a competitive edge. We are poised to become a model for balanced industrial-ecological growth.”

The Chief Minister reiterated his vision to transform Chhattisgarh into a beacon of economic prosperity while ensuring sustainable use of its forests and minerals. With a focus on job creation and technological advancement, the state aims to leverage its resource advantages to attract global supply chains and startups.