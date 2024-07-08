Chhattisgarh CM performs Cherapahara Ritual, seeks blessings for state at Rath Yatra

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra was celebrated with great fervor in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai graced the event at the Jagannath Temple in Gayatri Nagar, where he performed the “Cherapahara” ritual and sought blessings from Lord Jagannath for the people of the state.

The celebration commenced with the ceremonial placement of the deity’s idol on the chariot, followed by the ritual where the path was swept with a golden broom.



On this occasion, Chief Minister Sai extended his greetings to all residents of the state. He emphasised the equal significance of this festival for Chhattisgarh and Odisha, highlighting the shared reverence for Lord Jagannath. He noted that the deity’s blessings are equally bestowed upon both the regions.

“Lord Jagannath is considered the protector of farmers,” Sai stated. He credited the deity’s grace for rainfall, the growth of paddy, and the prosperity of farmers. He prayed for a bountiful harvest in Chhattisgarh and sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra for peace, prosperity, and happiness.

Chief Minister Performs Cherapahara Ritual with Golden Broom

In a tradition mirroring Puri’s Rath Yatra, Chief Minister Sai performed the Cherapahara ritual by sweeping the path with a golden broom. Following this, he carried the idol of Lord Jagannath to the chariot, marking the commencement of the Rath Yatra.

Rath Yatra in Chhattisgarh inspired by Odisha’s traditions

Odisha’s world famous Rath Yatra has significantly influenced the celebrations in neighboring Chhattisgarh. During the Rath Yatra ceremony, customary rituals were performed and special prayers were offered to Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra. Temple priests noted that the event symbolises an unbreakable bond between the cultures of Utkal and Dakshin Kosal.

They also highlighted the belief that Lord Jagannath’s original abode was Shivrinarayan in Chhattisgarh, before moving to Jagannath Puri. Shivrinarayan is historically significant as the place where Lord Shri Ram tasted the sweet berries offered by Mata Shabari in the Treta Yuga. Today, the temple of Nar-Narayan stands at this sacred location.