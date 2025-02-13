Chhattisgarh CM leads historic delegation to Maha Kumbh 2025, prays for prosperity

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, accompanied by a delegation of state leaders, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Thursday. The delegation, comprising the Governor, Legislative Assembly Speaker Raman Singh, cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, and their families, sought divine blessings for the “prosperity, and well-being of Chhattisgarh.”

Describing the Maha Kumbh as a “divine festival of Sanatan Dharma,” CM Sai emphasised its role as a living symbol of India’s cultural resilience and spiritual energy. “This Maha Kumbh, occurring after 144 years, is not merely a ritual but a rare opportunity to experience India’s eternal democratic traditions and strengthen our cultural roots,” he stated, reflecting on the event’s historic significance. The delegation’s participation underscored the unity of Chhattisgarh’s political leadership, with leaders from both ruling and opposition parties joining the pilgrimage.

The delegation departed from Raipur’s Swami Vivekananda Airport and arrived in Prayagraj earlier on Thursday. From there, they travelled via five electric buses to the Sangam banks, later boarding a motorboat to reach the Triveni Sangam — the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. CM Sai performed rituals and offered prayers, invoking blessings for the state’s progress and the nation’s unity.

CM Sai extended heartfelt thanks to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the UP Legislative Assembly Speaker for their invitation and meticulous arrangements. He highlighted Chhattisgarh’s pavilion at the Kumbh, which provided free accommodation and meals for pilgrims from the state — a gesture fostering cultural solidarity. His wife, Kaushalya Sai, echoed these sentiments, stating, “We sought Maa Ganga’s blessings to energise our service to Chhattisgarh.”

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on January 13 and concludes on Mahashivratri (February 26), has already drawn over 482.9 million devotees worldwide, including 1.47 million on Thursday alone. The event’s scale reflects its status as the world’s largest spiritual gathering, blending ancient traditions with modern logistics. UP officials reported enhanced crowd management measures after learning from earlier incidents, ensuring a seamless experience for pilgrims.

Legislative Assembly Speaker and former Chief Minister Raman Singh termed the delegation’s participation a “moment of pride” for Chhattisgarh, reinforcing the state’s cultural and spiritual unity. CM Sai urged citizens to preserve Sanatan traditions for future generations, calling the Kumbh a “celebration of India’s core principles — dharma, compassion, and spirituality.”