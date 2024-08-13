Chhattisgarh CM launches “Ek Ped Mahtari Ke Naam” mega plantation drive

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai launched the “Ek Ped Mahtari Ke Naam” mega tree plantation campaign, a significant step towards environmental conservation inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

The launch event, held at the Chief Minister’s residence, saw Sai passionately urging citizens to take part in this movement to protect nature. He flagged off the “Ek Ped Mahtari Ke Naam Rath,” a mobile awareness vehicle, and distributed seeds of various plants to schoolchildren, encouraging the younger generation to engage in tree plantation.

The campaign aims to mobilise people across the state to plant trees as a tribute to the strength and contributions of women in sacred regions like Dantewada, Ratanpur, Dongargarh, Chandrapur, and Kudargarh. Chief Minister Sai highlighted the importance of collective action in preserving the environment, urging all citizens to contribute to this noble cause.

Joining the Chief Minister at the event were Commerce and Industries and Labour Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan and Health and Family Welfare Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, both of whom echoed the call for widespread participation in the campaign. The initiative is also supported by private broadcast media, which has partnered to enhance public awareness and encourage mass participation in tree plantation efforts across Chhattisgarh.