Chhattisgarh CM hails PM Modi’s 11 years as an era of ‘historic transformation’

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11 years at the helm of the central government, calling it a period of “historic transformation” that has reshaped the development landscape of both India and Chhattisgarh. Addressing a press conference in Raipur, the Chief Minister highlighted the Centre’s support in curbing Maoist extremism, empowering farmers and women, and boosting infrastructure and tribal welfare.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country has moved firmly towards inclusive growth and prosperity. Chhattisgarh, under the double‑engine government, has accelerated development in every sector,” Sai said.

Reflecting on the Centre’s backing of anti‑Naxal operations, the Chief Minister noted that 425 Maoists were neutralised, 1,388 surrendered, and 1,443 were arrested over the past 18 months. “The elimination of top Maoist leaders like Basavaraju and Sudhakar reflects our firm resolve under the Modi‑Shah doctrine of zero tolerance,” he stated.

Sai emphasised significant strides in rural housing, with over 15.38 lakh homes completed under the PM Awas Yojana. He also cited the state’s procurement of a record 149 lakh metric tonnes of paddy and the disbursement of ₹1 lakh crore into farmers’ accounts. “This is Modi’s guarantee being fulfilled,” he remarked.

Welfare schemes such as the Mahtari Vandan Yojana—providing ₹1,000 per month to nearly 70 lakh women—and the annual ₹10,000 grant to 5.6 lakh landless farmers were highlighted as examples of direct economic empowerment. Sai added that Ujjwala Yojana had benefited 36.76 lakh women in the state, while over 2.38 crore residents are covered under Ayushman Bharat.

Infrastructure development remains a key focus, with ₹48,000 crore allocated for expanding railway networks and 32 stations under development through the Amrit Bharat scheme. The first semiconductor plant in the region is under construction at a cost of ₹1,100 crore in Nava Raipur.

On the environmental front, Sai announced the planting of 2.5 crore trees under the “One Tree in Mother’s Name” campaign and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to achieving net‑zero carbon emissions by 2070. “Chhattisgarh is aligned with the vision of a developed India by 2047. With Prime Minister Modi’s guidance, we are not just witnessing transformation, we are actively participating in shaping it,” the Chief Minister concluded.