Chhattisgarh cabinet clears major reforms on transfers, housing, youth awards and cultural revival

The Chhattisgarh Council of Ministers, under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday approved a wide ranging set of policy measures focused on administrative transparency, cultural revival, youth engagement, and rural development. The meeting marks a significant step in the state’s efforts to streamline governance and empower local communities.

“These policies reflect our commitment to good governance, culture, and youth empowerment,” said BJP spokesperson Anurag Agarwal. With these measures, Chhattisgarh aims to balance development and tradition while fostering inclusive growth.

The cabinet gave its nod to the Transfer Policy 2025, introducing a structured framework for employee transfers across district and state levels. Applications will be accepted from June 6 to 13, with transfers to be executed between June 14 and 25. The policy includes safeguards for employees with serious illnesses and those approaching retirement, and mandates e-office processing for all transfer orders to ensure transparency. Transfer restrictions will come into effect after June 25, with exceptions allowed only under special approval.

Cultural and institutional development also received a boost with the renaming of Damakheda village in Balodabazar-Bhatapara as Kabir Dharmnagar Damakheda, a long-standing commitment made by the Chief Minister during the 2024 Sant Samagam.

Additionally, the cabinet approved free land allocation in Nava Raipur for the construction of a Kalagram, a cultural hub to support traditional artisans, and a national-level archery academy equipped with modern training infrastructure.

The government also introduced the Chhattisgarh Affordable Housing Rules, 2025, designed to provide regulated plots with basic amenities to low and middle income families while curbing illegal land development.

To promote youth leadership, the newly launched Chhattisgarh Yuva Ratna Samman will annually honour outstanding individuals and voluntary organisations working in fields such as innovation, education, environment, and social welfare. Each award includes cash prizes, a citation, and ceremonial recognition.

The approval of the Chhattisgarh Homestay Policy 2025–30 aims to develop tourism in tribal and remote regions such as Bastar and Sarguja by integrating local communities into the hospitality sector. Officials say the initiative will create new livelihood opportunities, preserve cultural heritage, and offer tourists a deeper connection with village life.

The meeting was held at Mahanadi Bhawan.