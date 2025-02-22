Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves key financial bills, farmer welfare measures, and governance reforms

In a pivotal session chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai, the Chhattisgarh Cabinet on Saturday unveiled a slew of transformative decisions aimed at bolstering fiscal governance, agricultural sustainability, and administrative efficiency. The meeting, held at the Mahanadi Bhawan, underscored the state government’s focus on economic prudence, farmer welfare, and bureaucratic reforms.

The Cabinet approved the Chhattisgarh Appropriation Bill-2025, paving the way for the presentation of the third supplementary estimates for FY 2024-25 and the budget estimates for FY 2025-26 in the Legislative Assembly. These bills aim to streamline fiscal allocations and ensure transparency in public expenditure.

In a landmark move to enhance agricultural productivity, the Cabinet expanded Rule 4 of the Chhattisgarh State Storage Purchase Rules-2002. The revised framework mandates the Chhattisgarh State Seed Corporation to prioritise the procurement of quality seeds from registered local farmers. Should demand outstrip supply, procurement will extend to cooperatives, government enterprises, central agencies like NAFED, and empanelled nodal agencies offering competitive pricing. This policy aims to ensure farmers access advanced seed varieties while fortifying the state’s agrarian ecosystem.

To address pending payments under the Minimum Support Price (MSP) scheme, the Cabinet sanctioned an additional government guarantee of ₹3,300 crore to the Chhattisgarh State Marketing Federation. This ensures timely compensation for paddy procured from farmers during the Kharif 2024-25 season, reaffirming the state’s commitment to agrarian welfare.

The Cabinet greenlit amendments to the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, to standardise stamp duty rates on bank guarantee instruments. This reform seeks to eliminate ambiguities in financial transactions and promote ease of doing business.

The Chhattisgarh Loktantra Senani Samman Bill-2025 received Cabinet approval, institutionalising recognition for individuals who championed democratic values during historic struggles, including the Emergency era.

In a bid to reward bureaucratic expertise, the Cabinet approved non-functional upgrades for Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers of the 1992–1994 batches. Officers with 30 years of service will now receive pay scales equivalent to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, retaining their current roles (in situ). The Governor’s address for the Fifth Session of the Sixth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly (February-March 2025) was finalised, outlining the government’s legislative agenda.

Chief Minister Sai emphasised that these decisions reflect the government’s “dual focus on fiscal discipline and grassroots empowerment.” The seed procurement reforms and MSP guarantee are poised to alleviate farmer distress, while stamp duty revisions signal a business-friendly approach. With these measures, Chhattisgarh reinforces its commitment to equitable development, and good governance ahead of the Assembly session.