Chhattisgarh adjusts Friday prayer timings during Holi to ensure communal harmony, BJP welcomes move

In a bid to foster communal harmony during the upcoming Holi festivities, the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board has announced a temporary rescheduling of Friday (Jumma) prayers on March 14. Traditionally held between 12:30 PM and 1 PM, the prayers will now take place between 2 PM and 3 PM on that day. This decision aims to prevent potential overlaps between Holi celebrations and congregational prayers, thereby minimising the risk of misunderstandings or conflicts.

Dr Salim Raj, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Waqf Board, emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and brotherhood during this period. He stated, “We want our country to remain free from riots and uphold communal harmony. Considering that Holi and Friday prayers coincide this year, we have decided to adjust the prayer timings to ensure that both communities can observe their traditions without any friction.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has welcomed this move. State BJP spokesperson Kedar Gupta remarked that Chhattisgarh has a tradition of all communities celebrating festivals together in a peaceful environment, and the Waqf Board’s decision reinforces this spirit. He also criticised the Congress party for its alleged appeasement politics, contrasting it with the BJP‘s commitment to inclusive development.

Former Waqf Board chairman and Congress leader Salam Rijvi also appealed to both Hindu and Muslim communities to celebrate responsibly and avoid conflicts. He noted that several mosques had independently decided to hold Friday prayers after 2 PM, aligning with the board’s directive.

To ensure public safety during the festivities, law enforcement agencies have implemented comprehensive security measures. Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umendra Singh outlined plans that include the establishment of 80 security checkpoints across the city, continuous CCTV monitoring, and intensified patrolling in sensitive areas. Special teams of senior officers will oversee law enforcement activities, with strict action promised against any individuals attempting to disrupt public order.