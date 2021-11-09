Chhath festival is unique expression of relations we share with Sun God: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind today said the Chhath festival is a unique expression of relations Indians share with Sun God and the Nature.

In his greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Chhath Puja, he said this is one of the oldest festivals celebrated in the country.

Its significance lies in offering ‘Arghya’ to the setting Sun, he said. Devotees, after observing a rigorous fast during the day, take holy bath in rivers and ponds in culmination of the festival.

“I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad,” he said. “May this festival strengthen our eternal relationship with nature that helps us to protect our environment,” the President said.