The famous novelist Chetan Bhagat was made the Chief Guest at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the ongoing World Space Week celebrations. He tweeted about the event, “I can’t believe one of India’s finest organisations chose me to address them.” So did the Netizens and they display their “disbelief” on Twitter.

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted about the event and said, “Really honoured to be the Chief Guest at ISRO for the recent celebrations of the World Space Week. I can’t believe one of India’s finest organisations chose me to address them. Truly a big moment of my life – my own moon landing!”

Really honoured to be the Chief Guest at ISRO for the recent celebrations of the World Space Week. I can’t believe one of India’s finest organisations chose me to address them. Truly a big moment of my life – my own moon landing! #isro #chetanbhagat #worldspaceweek 🌓 🚀 pic.twitter.com/43W5qC5qwW — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 4, 2019

Bhagat to be the chief guest at ISRO didn’t go down well with the twitterati and they had a field day pointing out their dismay as to what qualified Bhagat to get such honour without having any experience in Aerosciences to be at ISRO.

Take a look:

@isro you dishonoured your stellar work — Sidrah (@SidrahDP) November 5, 2019

With losing all communication with Chandrayan-2 Lander Vikram, looks like ISRO has also lost its senses inviting this joker as a Chief Guest. Even he can’t believe it! — Sangita (@Sanginamby) November 5, 2019

Dont know about your feeling honoured. ISRO surely has dishonoured itself by calling you. — Syed Usman (@Sydusm) November 5, 2019

“I can’t believe one of India’s finest organisations chose me to address them.” Truer words have never been spoken. — Parag bhandari (@Paragbhandari1) November 5, 2019

We can’t believe it either, Chetan. — Swetha🌻 (@rantassaurus) November 5, 2019

Chandrayan failure was just a small setback for ISRO. But inviting you as cheif guest has me worried a lot more about the future direction of the organisation.. — Shukla ji (@Shuks80) November 4, 2019

And downfall of ISRO begins… — Rofl Republic 🍋🌶 (@i_theindian) November 5, 2019

🤣 Seriously ISRO?!? — Kas (@indosecular) November 5, 2019