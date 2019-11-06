The famous novelist Chetan Bhagat was made the Chief Guest at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the ongoing World Space Week celebrations. He tweeted about the event, “I can’t believe one of India’s finest organisations chose me to address them.” So did the Netizens and they display their “disbelief” on Twitter.

On Monday, Bhagat tweeted about the event and said, “Really honoured to be the Chief Guest at ISRO for the recent celebrations of the World Space Week. I can’t believe one of India’s finest organisations chose me to address them. Truly a big moment of my life – my own moon landing!”

Bhagat to be the chief guest at ISRO didn’t go down well with the twitterati and they had a field day pointing out their dismay as to what qualified Bhagat to get such honour without having any experience in Aerosciences to be at ISRO.

