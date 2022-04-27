Chennai: Fire at Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital

A fire broke out in a section of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here on Wednesday morning, and patients were evacuated to safety, Officials reported

According to hospital officials, 33 patients were transferred from the wards that were affected by the fire.

Ma. Subramanian, the Tamil Nadu Health Minister, arrived to the hospital and told reporters: “The patients have been securely transferred to other wards. Nobody has been hurt. The fire appears to be caused by a power outage.”

Fire crews have been dispatched to put out the blaze, according to State Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan.

As a precaution, oxygen cylinders have also been removed, according to hospital officials.

(with inputs from IANS)