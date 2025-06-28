Chennai-bound Air India flight returns to Mumbai after ‘Burning Smell’ detected in cabin

A Chennai-bound Air India flight was forced to return to Mumbai on Friday after a “burning smell” was detected in the cabin, the airline said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on flight AI639, which had departed from Mumbai and was en route to Chennai.

“The crew of flight AI639 operating from Mumbai to Chennai on Friday, June 27, 2025, made a precautionary air return to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin,” said an Air India spokesperson.

“The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated. Our ground staff in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption,” the spokesperson added.

In a separate incident, a non-specific security alert was detected on one of Air India’s aircraft on Friday. The aircraft was subsequently cleared for its next flight after undergoing standard security procedures.

“A non-specific security alert was detected on one of our aircraft. Standard security procedures were duly carried out, and the aircraft has been cleared for the next flight. Air India accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew,” the airline stated.