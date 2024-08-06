Cheetah cub dies at Kuno National Park in MP during treatment for injury

A five-month-old cheetah cub died, probably due to an injury it sustained in its vertebral column, in the Kuno National Park (KNP) in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh.

According to forest officials, the death occurred on Monday during the cub’s treatment. The KNP staff rescued the injured cub on 29 July from the park and brought it to the medical centre.

The cub belonged to South African female cheetah Gamini that had given birth to six cubs in its first litter on 10 March this year. One of its cubs had died in June.

Under the ambitious Cheetah reintroduction Project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on 17 September 2022 had released eight Namibian Cheetahs, five females and three males, into special enclosures at the KNP located in the Sheopur district of MP.

On 18 February 2023, another set of 12 Cheetahs were brought to the KNP from South Africa. However, 12 cheetahs have died since 2023, including seven of the adult cheetahs brought from Africa and five of their cubs born in India.

The first death was of four-year-old Namibian female cheetah ‘Sasha’ that died on 27 March 2023 due to infection in its kidney and liver.

There are now 25 cheetahs in the KNP, which include 13 adult cheetahs, one young cheetah of one-and-a-half-years age and 11 cubs that are still less than a year old.

The cubs include four of Gamini, and four of Namibian Cheetah Jwala’s second litter that were born on 23 January 2024. The remaining three cubs are of Namibian Cheetah Asha and were born on 2 January 2024.

The young cheetah also belongs to Jwala and is the only survivor from Jwala’s first litter of four cubs that were born on 29 March 2023.