Channi seeks Modi’s personal intervention for solution to farmers’ agitation against farm laws

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately find a permanent solution to the farmers’ demands on the priority.

Channi, who called on the PM at latter’s official residence in New Delhi this evening during as a courtesy call after assuming the charge as CM, said he impressed upon Modi to immediately find a permanent solution to the farmers’ demands on the priority as it has led to overall economic slowdown in the state which is predominantly an agrarian economy.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the PM, the CM said he emphasized the need to resume the process of dialogue with the farmers, protesting against new farm laws for over an year now, immediately to repeal these farm laws and therefore sought Prime Minister’s personal intervention in this regard.

Referring to the Kartarpur corridor which was closed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases during the past several months, Channi asked the Prime Minister to immediately reopen the corridor as there is now considerable improvement in the Covid situation. He said this step would go a long way to enable the devotees to pay their obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur (Pakistan).

The CM claimed the PM has assured him of early resolution of the Paddy procurement in wake of Centre’s decision for its postponement till 10 October. Channi said he had apprised Modi about the preparedness of paddy procurement across the state, which was to commence from 1 October and now has been delayed due to the directive of the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

Channi further said the Prime Minister informed him that he (PM) would soon get this issue addressed in consultation with the ministry of food on the top priority.

He said it was the duty of any CM when he takes over to call on the PM and informed that the overall outcome of the meeting was quite positive as it was held in a congenial atmosphere.

Seeking Centre’s wholehearted support and cooperation to encourage organic farming, the CM also impressed upon Modi to help the state in promoting this eco-friendly farming in a big way to boost its economy, an official spokesperson said.