As change looms large in Bihar, Tejashwi’s ‘Rudrabhishek’ draws inferences

With the speculation of a change in the government in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav along with his entire family was on Monday doing “Rudrabhishek” on the fourth Somwari (fourth Monday of Sawan month).

A team of pandits was doing the “Mantrochar” at the 10 circular road residence of Rabri Devi. Tejashwi Yadav, along with his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, mother Rabri Devi and others were doing the ‘puja’.

As the puja was on, no one was allowed inside the premises.

Reacting on the present political development of Bihar, Shivanand Tiwari, the vice president of RJD told IANS: “It is a good indication not only for the RJD but for the people of the entire state if CM Nitish Kumar forms a new government with the support of Mahagathbandhan. Now, it’s up to Nitish Kumar to take the decision. We have to wait for the move of Nitish Kumar. His moves will decide the fate of Bihar and Bihari people.”

“JD(U), RJD, Congress, HAM and Left parties have called their meetings separately on Tuesday to decide the future course of action. The way BJP is ruling the country with arrogance, if Nitish Kumar would go with the Mahagathbandhan, it would be a big jolt to the BJP,” Tiwari said.

“At present, the life of common people is difficult due to price rise of every product, unemployment, flood, drought, issues of farmers, rise of communalism in the country. All these things are happening only due to the Narendra Modi government. People of Bihar would get relieved if BJP was thrown out of power. The Narendra Modi government has not done anything for the people of the country,” Tiwari said.