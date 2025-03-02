‘Change is certain’: CPI ML leaders at ‘Badlo Bihar’ rally in Patna

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation (CPI-ML) called on the people of Bihar to give a befitting reply to the BJP for allegedly conspiring to destabilise the state and systematically spreading communal violence to seize power and implement manusmriti.

CPI ML leaders, party workers, and sympathisers, attending the ‘Badlo Bihar’ rally at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Sunday, pledged to foil the BJP’s plan and take Bihar forward.

Addressing the gathering, CPI (ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said, “From this people’s assembly, we reject the BJP-JDU government and blow the trumpet of change in Bihar from the historic Gandhi Maidan and pledge to make public issues the issue of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.”

The Left leader said Nitish Kumar has been ruling for the past 20 years, which is not a short span of time. People have given him a chance again and again. But Nitish Kumar now means the BJP. The BJP wants to capture power in Bihar and bring the rule of loot and feudal oppression. Oppress Dalits, restrict women to their homes, make mob lynching the norm.

“The BJP wants to make Bihar a laboratory of oppression and suppression. But Bihar has always been a laboratory of struggle. We will not let BJP’s conspiracy succeed. Bihar will move forward and it will change,” he said.

Citing a recent survey, the CPI (ML) leader said that 50 per cent of the people believe that the Bihar government has completely failed and its time is over. At the same time, 25 per cent of people believe that the government is useless, but the thought of change has not yet been formed. “If 75 per cent of the people believe this, then the BJP should be allowed to live in its imaginary dreams. Bihar will follow Jharkhand and stop the BJP,” he added.

He said the suffering of the poor, farmers, labourers, Dalits, tribals, women, Muslims, street vendors, and other weaker communities in the state is increasing by the day. It’s time the suffering was turned into strength.

“Today, we have got an opportunity to bring people, who have been fighting on different issues, on one platform. Today, all these issues are getting organised in one direction, and a resolution is being taken from Gandhi Maidan to bring change in Bihar,” he said.