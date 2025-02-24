Change inevitable in Assam, PM’s rhetoric can’t cool down anger: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that Assam has lagged behind other states on every parameter of development under the BJP-led government due to corruption and misgovernance.

In an apparent reference to the Assam Assembly elections due in 2026, he asserted that a change is inevitable in Assam, adding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rhetoric cannot cool down the anger of the people of the northeastern state.

The Congress chief issued the statement on Monday in the wake of the prime minister’s two-day visit to Assam starting from Monday evening. In a post on X, the Congress chief, attacking Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, wrote, “Modi ji has set up a factory of ‘rhetoric’ in Assam, whose mastermind is the most corrupt Chief Minister of BJP.”

Without naming anyone, he said, “Recently, Congress leaders in Assam were attacked in both ways – politically and physically. The public will respond to these attacks by forming a Congress government after a year.”

Attacking the BJP, the Congress chief said Assam is suffering from the consequences of “corruption, hatred, and misgovernance by the land mafia” of the ruling party.

“Youth unemployment, the helplessness of the tea garden workers, the rebuke of the Supreme Court on the issue of illegal foreigners, and the hypocrisy of the BJP are well known. The state lagged behind on every scale of development and economically,” he said.

Kharge , who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha further said, “The people of Assam are extremely angry and Modi ji’s rhetoric cannot cool their anger now. Hence the change is certain in Assam and the Northeast.”

Earlier in the day, Congress’ in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh, party’s Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, MP Pradyut Bordoloi, among others said at a press conference, “Assam has been pushed into a deep crisis under the BJP and it is time the double-dhoka government made accountable for their sins.”

They also posed a volley of questions to the ruling dispensation ahead of the prime minister’s visit to the northeastern state. “Why has the BJP completely failed in ensuring law and order in Assam? Why are the police being politicised? Why are only political opponents targeted,” they questioned.