Chandrayan-3’s successful landing a red letter day: Mann

Terming the successful landing of Chandrayan-3 as a red letter day of history, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday congratulated the nation and ISRO scientists for this marvelous accomplishment, which showed the power of India to the world.

Witnessing this proud moment to become a reality through Television, the Chief Minister said that now this is the proven fact that India is going to become world power in near future and scientists have made the nation proud.

He said that it is a blissful moment for all fellow Indians, which opened a new window to explore life on the moon. Mann said that with this remarkable feat, India became the first country to land a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole.