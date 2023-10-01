Chandrababu Naidu to go on hunger strike in jail on Monday

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, currently incarcerated in Rajahmundry central prison, will observe a hunger strike on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti to protest against the policies of YS Jagan Mohan-led state government, on Monday.

According to a statement issued by TDP state president Atchen Naidu, the former CM will go on a daylong hunger strike between 10am and 5pm against the “autocratic” and “unconstitutional” policies of the chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. His wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, will also observe a hunger strike on Monday in protest against the “illegal” arrest of Naidu at Rajahmundry. Senior TDP members and cadres of the 175 assembly constituencies have been asked to observe a hunger strike in solidarity.

Naidu is in prison for more than three weeks in connection with the multi-crore Skill Development scam as his petition to quash the FIR is currently pending before the Supreme Court after being dismissed in the high court. The case will come up for hearing on 3 October. Naidu is currently on judicial remand as the state CID has named him as accused in a number of cases.

The TDP leadership is trying to energize the party cadres, who are demoralized by the turn of events. Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh too was served with notices to appear before the CID for interrogation, although the high court has directed the investigating agency to not arrest him until October 4. Lokesh is currently in Delhi.

YSRCP leaders took potshots at Lokesh for staying back in Delhi even when his father was languishing in jail. The TDP has termed Naidu’s arrest as an illegal one.